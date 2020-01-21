Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,625 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $221.44. 14,253,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,095,300 shares of company stock valued at $208,127,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

