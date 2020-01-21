Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 35,026 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 13.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

SPY traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,576,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,652,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.47. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $260.66 and a 1 year high of $332.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

