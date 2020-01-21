PRIZM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $466,135.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $109.66 million and approximately $466,135.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.03928853 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004185 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00686742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008152 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

