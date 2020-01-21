Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $126.15. 416,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

