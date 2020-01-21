Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 90,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

