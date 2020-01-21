Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

