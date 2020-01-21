Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $57,949.00 and $5,233.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073133 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,745.78 or 1.00226016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

