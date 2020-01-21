Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 2,208,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

