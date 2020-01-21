Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

