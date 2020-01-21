ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $32,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 87,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4068 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

