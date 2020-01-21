ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,881 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,811 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 380,122 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

