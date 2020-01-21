ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 11.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,898. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $100.40 and a 52 week high of $160.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.