Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.71 ($19.43).

PSM stock opened at €13.52 ($15.72) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.99.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

