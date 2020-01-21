ProximaX Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $690,452.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

