ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $78,909.00 and $284.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 149,811,042 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

