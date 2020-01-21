Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Public Storage by 595.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $89,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $198.42 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.