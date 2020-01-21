Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

PSA opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $198.42 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

