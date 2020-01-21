PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 3,415,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,175. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

