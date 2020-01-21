Pure Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

