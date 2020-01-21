PutinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $85,370.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $85,370.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073133 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,745.78 or 1.00226016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 977,418,339 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

