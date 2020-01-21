PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $100,760.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.01237545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00217178 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072651 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

