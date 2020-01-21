Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Reduced by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

New Gold stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

