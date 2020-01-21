Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

