Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.