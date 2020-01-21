Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $333,157.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Allcoin. Qbao has a market capitalization of $333,157.00 and $1,473.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

