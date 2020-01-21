Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $187.80 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00022516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, BitForex and Coinsuper. Qtum has a market cap of $187.80 million and $331.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,076,004 coins and its circulating supply is 96,325,984 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DragonEX, EXX, Coinone, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitbns, Iquant, Upbit, Crex24, OTCBTC, HBUS, DigiFinex, ABCC, Coindeal, BitForex, Ovis, Coinnest, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bittrex, BigONE, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Liqui, Bleutrade, Allcoin, LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Exrates, Coinsuper, Bibox, GOPAX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

