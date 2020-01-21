Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) is Sib LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sib LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 7.6% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sib LLC owned about 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. 1,523,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,695. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.