QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. QuarkChain has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

