Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $835,644.00 and $313.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

