Radium (RADS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,618.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005741 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1,618.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radium has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022367 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,932,790 coins and its circulating supply is 3,922,347 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

