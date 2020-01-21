Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Volume Tops $969,161.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $969,161.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007553 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.