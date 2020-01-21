Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is Shah Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up approximately 5.0% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.86% of Range Resources worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Range Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,848,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 306,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 125,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,144,000 after purchasing an additional 324,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 209.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 10,199,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $995.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

