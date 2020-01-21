Rankingball Gold Trading Up 1.3% This Week (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rankingball Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rankingball Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.