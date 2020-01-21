Raphael Lamm Acquires 98,253 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm purchased 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

Shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock remained flat at $A$1.62 ($1.15) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 586,329 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

