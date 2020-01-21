Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $141.97 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,341,845,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, IDCM, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.