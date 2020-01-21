Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

CGI stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. CGI has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CGI by 105.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

