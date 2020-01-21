Raymond James Reiterates C$11.50 Price Target for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$11.50 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

