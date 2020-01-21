REAL (REAL) Price Up 89.4% This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One REAL token can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. During the last week, REAL has traded up 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $348,338.00 and approximately $6,536.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

