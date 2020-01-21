RealChain Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. RealChain has a market cap of $165,287.00 and $18,968.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.