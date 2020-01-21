RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) vs. Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Financial Review

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealPage and Endurance International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $869.48 million 6.30 $34.72 million $1.10 52.54 Endurance International Group $1.15 billion 0.65 $4.53 million $0.03 170.00

RealPage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endurance International Group. RealPage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RealPage and Endurance International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 3 5 0 2.63 Endurance International Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RealPage currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Endurance International Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than RealPage.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 4.61% 9.76% 4.94% Endurance International Group -0.82% 13.20% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RealPage has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealPage beats Endurance International Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

