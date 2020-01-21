Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) recently:

1/20/2020 – Craft Brew Alliance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2020 – Craft Brew Alliance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Craft Brew Alliance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Craft Brew Alliance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

12/10/2019 – Craft Brew Alliance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/27/2019 – Craft Brew Alliance was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

BREW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 12,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $319.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth $213,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

