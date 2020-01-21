Red Pulse Phoenix Price Tops $0.0037 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.05 million and $111,282.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.