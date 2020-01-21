RedFOX Labs Hits Market Cap of $958,342.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $958,342.00 and $49,710.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00604531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

