Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 772 ($10.16).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON:RDW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 786 ($10.34). The company had a trading volume of 289,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 777.36 ($10.23). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 735.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 629.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.