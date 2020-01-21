Refereum One Day Trading Volume Tops $317,865.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, DDEX and OKEx. Refereum has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $317,865.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

