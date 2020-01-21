Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $18.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.83. The company had a trading volume of 847,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,070. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.05.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

