Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $18.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 94,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.