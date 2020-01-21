Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 199,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

