Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 21st (CRS, GBGPF, LGF-A, LL, LVS, MGPI, OTGLY, POR, RUTH, RWT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 21st:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology's earnings estimates for the fiscal 2020 have undergone downward revisions over the past 60 days. The company expects higher SG&A expenses owing to strategic efforts in growth areas like additive manufacturing will impact margins. Further, weak transportation demand amid trade concerns and soft global light vehicle markets will dent its top-line performance in the near term. Moreover, persistent challenges in the Amega West business unit due to industry headwinds in oil & gas industry are expected to weigh on Carpenter Technology’s results in the second-quarter fiscal 2020. The company’s Industrial end-use market has been plagued by the U.S.-China trade woes and waning global demand. Hence, recent contraction in the manufacturing sector is likely to impact Carpenter Technology's results.”

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

