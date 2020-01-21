Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HDFC Bank Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

